Lok Sabha polls | As election campaign nearing end, candidates canvass for votes under soaring sun in Salem

April 15, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

With two more days left for the election campaigning to conclude, workers of political parties are canvassing for votes without break under soaring sun.

As the Lok Sabha poll was scheduled for Tamil Nadu in the first phase, the election campaign also started after Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK and the BJP announced their candidates in the third week of March.

Over 100 people accompany each candidate during the campaign. As temperature rose in Salem from the second week of March, the candidates preferred campaigning between 8 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

But from Monday, the campaign started from 8 a.m. to night, except for one hour lunch break between 1.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m.

A. Chandrasekar, a resident of Mecheri campaigning for AIADMK, said this year the temperature was very high. Cadres, who were coming with candidates, were unable to canvass votes during the afternoon. Considering their health, watermelon, water, or lemon juice is being given to them regularly during campaigning. The temperature forced many cadres, aged between 50 and 70, to stay at home.

Similarly, party functionaries were also instructed not to bring elderly people for the canvassing of votes. “From Monday to Wednesday (the last day for the campaign), we will not waste time and will canvass in the permitted time fully,” Mr. Chandrasekar added.

M. Palanisamy, a resident of Nethimedu campaigning for the BJP alliance, said that as many leaders of various parties came for the election campaign this time, almost all the candidates were unable to cover every area in the six Assembly constituencies under the Salem Lok Sabha constituency. The party cadres cover every area on behalf of the candidate.

Similarly, the number of campaign days was also less this time compared to past elections, Mr. Palanisamy added.

