Lok Sabha polls | Arrangements made for counting of votes in Coimbatore, Pollachi

Published - June 03, 2024 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A three-tier security cover has been put in place at the counting centre at the Government College of Technology in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the district for the counting of votes for the Coimbatore and the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday. According to the district administration, counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m.

The counting of votes for the Coimbatore constituency will be held at the Government College of Technology, Thadagam Road. For the Pollachi constituency, the counting will take place at Dr. N. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology.

Coimbatore City Police will deploy 1,000 police personnel in and around the counting centre. Around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city.

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police will station around 1,400 police personnel at the counting centre at Pollachi while 600 personnel will be deployed in other parts of the district.

A total of 94 tables have been arranged for counting of votes in the Coimbatore constituency. Among the six Assembly segments in the constituency, Coimbatore south has the least number of counting rounds (18) while Sulur, Palladam and Singanallur have 24 rounds.

In the Pollachi constituency, 84 tables have been arranged for counting of votes. Among the six Assembly segments, Thondamuthur and Kinathukadavu have the highest number of rounds (23) while Valparai has the least number of rounds at 17.

