Lok Sabha polls| Arrangements in place at counting centres in Salem and Namakkal districts

Security has been strengthened at the centres in Salem and Namakkal districts, where the votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections will be counted on June 4, 2024.

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) that were used for polling in the Salem Lok Sabha Constituency are kept in the strong rooms at the counting centre at Government Engineering College in Karuppur. In Namakkal district, the EVMs are kept in strong rooms on a private college premises at Elayampalayam near Tiruchengode.

The votes polled in Salem North, Salem South, Salem West, Veerapandi, Edappadi, and Omlaur Assembly Constituencies that come under Salem Lok Sabha Constituency will be counted on Tuesday. Each Assembly Constituency will have 14 tables and 14 EVMs will be counted in each round. Similarly, postal votes will be counted on six tables. All the votes will be counted in a minimum of 18 rounds or a maximum of 25 rounds. At the counting centre, 314 CCTV cameras have been installed. The footage will be monitored by the District Collector and General Observer in the control room. Around 1,500 police personnel headed by City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari and Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Arun Kabilan are deployed for security at the counting centres. Likewise, 1,500 government officials will engage in vote-counting duty.

On Monday, Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi and General Observer G.B. Patil visited Karuppur Government Engineering College and inspected the arrangements at the counting centre including paths for candidate agents, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water supply, and security arrangements.

In Namakkal District, a second randomization through computers for polling personnel was held in the presence of District Collector S. Uma, counting observers Onil Clement Orea and Hargunjit Karur on Monday. Votes polled in Sankagiri, Rasipuram, Senthamangalam, Namakkal, Paramathi Velur, and Tiruchengode Assembly Constituencies that fall under the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency will be counted, and each assembly constituency will have 14 tables to count the votes.