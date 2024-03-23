Lok Sabha polls | Arrangements at counting centre inspected in Erode

March 23, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ERODE

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Saturday inspected the arrangements at the counting centre for the Lok Sabha polls, Government College of Engineering (formerly IRTT) in Chithode, and held discussions with officials.

The Erode Parliamentary Constituency comprises six Assembly constituencies: Erode (East), Erode (West) and Modakkurichi in Erode district, Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, and Dharapuram (SC) and Kangayam in Tiruppur district.

After the polling on April 19, the electronic voting machines will be taken to the college and kept in strongrooms. The votes will be counted on June 4.

The Collector reviewed the arrangements at the counting centre, including the establishing of strongrooms, counting halls, basic amenities, installation of surveillance cameras, public address systems, and discussed other aspects. He instructed the staff to ensure that all works are carried out as per the norms of the Election Commission of India.

Assistant Collector (Training)Vinay Kumar Meena, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathish Kumar and election officials were present.

