GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Anyone can contest in elections: AIADMK’s Sengottaiyan takes dig at O. Panneerselvam

March 27, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister and AIADMK MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan (third right) addressing media persons in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Former Minister and AIADMK MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan (third right) addressing media persons in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M GOVARTHAN

Anyone can contest in the elections as they have democratic rights, said former Minister and AIADMK MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan in Erode on Wednesday when asked about former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam filing his nomination to contest as an independent in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Sengottaiyan told media persons that every one had a democratic right to contest in elections, including as an independent candidate. The AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol was only for the AIADMK led by former Chief Minister and party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. There was no second opinion on this, he said.

The party had begun its campaign for its candidate Ashok Kumar on March 25 and would begin an intense campaign on March 28. “Our victory margin would be greater,” he said.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.