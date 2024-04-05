ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | AIADMK candidate, cadre stage protest in Coimbatore

April 05, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK candidate for Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency, Singai G. Ramachandran, and Sulur MLA V.P. Kandasamy staged a protest along with the AIADMK cadre at Thottipalayam on Friday. 

The AIADMK candidate was canvassing votes at Thottipalayam in Sulur Assembly segment when the BJP candidate K. Annamalai also came to the spot for canvassing.

The police reportedly permitted Mr. Annamalai to campaign first. The AIADMK cadre alleged that Mr. Annamalai was supposed to have campaigned there only at 12.30 p.m., but he came at 7 p.m. The AIADMK was campaigning at the allotted time. Hence, they should be permitted to continue campaigning, they said.

Mr. Ramachandran and Mr. Kandasamy staged a protest. The police permitted them to campaign first.

