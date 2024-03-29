Lok Sabha polls | A fight between progressive policies of DMK and regressive policies of BJP in Coimbatore: T.R.B. Rajaa

March 29, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Lok Sabha elections this year is a two-pronged contest in Coimbatore. It is between the DMK on one side and the BJP with its B team the AIADMK on the other, said Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa.

This is a two-pronged competition, he told The Hindu on Thursday. This is a fight between the regressive policies of the BJP (Union government) and the progressive work of the government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the State. It is a fight between the progressive policies of the DMK and the regressive, divisive policies of the BJP, he said.

On the problems faced by industries due to GST, he said that when the AIADMK was in power in the State there was no one to listen to the industries and take feedback. Most of them did not even understand the problems faced by the industries, mainly related to the GST. When the DMK government came to power, the able ministers in it took up the issues with the Centre. The GST in itself was not as successful as it should have been because of the messy, urgent rollout by the BJP government. “So, we have said in the manifesto the GST will be revamped and made sensible for the overall growth of India, mainly the MSMEs.”

Mr. Rajaa said, “I know that this (DMK) government is going to bring huge developments to Coimbatore in the near future.” When the Chief Minister put him as in charge for Coimbatore constituency, he wanted the Minister to get a complete feel of the capabilities of Coimbatore, the requirements here. “I am learning from the industry and people, their strengths and weaknesses, so that I can build on the strengths. You will also see very big announcements coming for Coimbatore (after the elections),” he said.

On the election manifestos for Coimbatore promised by different political parties, Mr. Rajaa said everyone looks up to the manifesto of the DMK as the promises made by the other parties are not met. The DMK delivers consistently on its manifesto promises. People of Coimbatore will not trust the BJP or the AIADMK in whatever promises they give, he said.

On fielding its own candidate this time in Coimbatore, Mr. Rajaa said any party will want to field its own candidate. “Being DMK and being Coimbatore, we look at this as an opportunity to rebuild and expand the party’s base in this region,” he added.

