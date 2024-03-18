Lok Sabha polls | 89 saris, cash seized by flying squad in Erode over discrepancy in documents

March 18, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - ERODE

Members of a Flying Squad team have seized 89 saris due to discrepancy in documents, from a couple from Karnataka, along with cash amounting to ₹40,230.

Team members intercepted a couple near the Erode Railway Station on Sunday, March, 17, 2024, and found 89 saris, six churidar sets and one nighty in two bags. The persons in possession of the bags were identified as Vijayendra Rao, and his wife Vidhyawathi, from K.C. Puram in Shivamogga in Karnataka. The couple told the team that they had purchased dress materials for their son’s wedding and were going to board a train back to their hometown. But members said there was a discrepancy in the bills, and seized the items. Cash was also seized from them.

The clothes and cash were handed over to election officials at the Corporation office. Officials said the couple had purchased the materials from small shops and had bills that did not have proper GST Numbers. The couple gave contradicting answers to questions, and hence both materials and saris were seized. The couple was asked to produce valid documents and get the materials and cash back, officials said.