March 21, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A total of ₹77.77 lakhs in unaccounted-for cash has been seized from across the Nilgiris constituency as of March 20, officials from the Nilgiris district administration said.

According to officials, the maximum seizures have occurred in Gudalur, where ₹42.24 lakh has been seized since March 17. Meanwhile, a total of ₹14.94 lakhs has been seized in Avinashi in Tirupur, ₹7.23 lakh in Mettupalayam (Coimbatore), ₹6.26 lakh in Bhavanisagar (Erode), ₹4.3 lakhs in Coonoor and ₹2.79 lakhs in Udhagamandalam.

The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency comprises the assembly segments of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur in the Nilgiris as well as Avinashi in Tirupur, Bhavanisagar in Erode and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.