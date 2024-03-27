Lok Sabha Polls | 58 file nominations in Namakkal parliamentary constituency

March 27, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

A total of 58 candidates have filed nominations for the Namakkal parliamentary constituency, with 31 papers filed on Wednesday, the last day to file nominations.

On March 20, the first day of filing nominations, one candidate filed papers with Returning Officer S. Uma. Nominations filed on the other days were - one on March 22, 17 on March 25, eight on March 26 and 31 on Wednesday, the final day of nominations.

Prominent candidates to file their nominations were V. S. Madeswaran of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), S. Tamilmani of AIADMK, K.P. Ramalingam of BJP and G. Kanimozhi of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

