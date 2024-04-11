ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | ₹4.99 crore in cash and dress materials seized so far in Erode

April 11, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials have so far seized cash, dress materials and gutka, all worth ₹4.99 crore, in the district as of Thursday.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, as many as 25 flying squads and 24 static surveillance teams were formed to ensure its implementation across the district’s eight Assembly Constituencies.

Officials said a sum of ₹4,99,06,195 cash transported without valid documents and dress materials worth ₹47,815 and liquor bottles, gutka, and other items, all worth ₹1,15,44,632, were seized so far. After submission of valid documents, the committee had released cash of ₹2,53,66,593 while other items worth ₹12,46,480 were released so far.

Officials said ₹50.32 lakh were seized in Erode (West) Assembly constituency, ₹35 lakh seized in Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency and ₹10 lakh seized in Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency were handed over to the Income-Tax Department.

