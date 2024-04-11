GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | ₹4.99 crore in cash and dress materials seized so far in Erode

April 11, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials have so far seized cash, dress materials and gutka, all worth ₹4.99 crore, in the district as of Thursday.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, as many as 25 flying squads and 24 static surveillance teams were formed to ensure its implementation across the district’s eight Assembly Constituencies.

Officials said a sum of ₹4,99,06,195 cash transported without valid documents and dress materials worth ₹47,815 and liquor bottles, gutka, and other items, all worth ₹1,15,44,632, were seized so far. After submission of valid documents, the committee had released cash of ₹2,53,66,593 while other items worth ₹12,46,480 were released so far.

Officials said ₹50.32 lakh were seized in Erode (West) Assembly constituency, ₹35 lakh seized in Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency and ₹10 lakh seized in Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency were handed over to the Income-Tax Department.

Related Topics

Erode / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.