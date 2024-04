Lok Sabha polls | ₹4.28 crore in cash and dress materials seized so far in Erode

April 04, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials have so far seized cash, dress materials and gutka, all worth ₹4.28 crore, in the district’s eight Assembly constituencies as of Thursday.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, as many as 25 flying squads and 24 static surveillance teams were formed to ensure its implementation in the constituencies.

Officials said a sum of ₹3,20,47,493 cash transported without valid documents and dress materials worth ₹24,992 and liquor bottles, gutka, and other items, all worth ₹1,07,68,227, were seized so far. After submission of valid documents, the committee had released cash of ₹1,99,17,645 while other items worth ₹1,74,380 were released so far.

Officials said ₹50.32 lakh were seized in Erode (West) Assembly constituency, ₹35 lakh seized in Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency and ₹10 lakh seized in Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency were handed over to the Income-Tax Department.

