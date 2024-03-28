Lok Sabha Polls | 39 candidates get the nod for Erode constituency, four rejected

March 28, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 39 nominations were accepted, and four were rejected after scrutiny for the Lok Sabha polls for the Erode parliamentary constituency, which took place on Thursday.

Nominations were received from March 20 to March 27 for the polls scheduled for April 19. Scrutiny of nominations began at 11 a.m. at the Collectorate by a team led by District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara. The nominations of prominent candidates, including K. E. Prakash of DMK, Ashok Kumar of AIADMK, P. Vijayakumar of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), and M. Karmegam of Naam Tamilar Katchi, were accepted by the election officials. However, four nominations were rejected.

Since the nominations of the two main candidates were accepted, the nominations of two substitute candidates were rejected. Additionally, the nomination of an independent candidate was rejected for not submitting Form 26, while another independent candidate’s nomination was rejected due to their age being 23, which falls short of the qualifying age of 25.

