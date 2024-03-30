GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Polls | 31 candidates in fray for Erode constituency

March 30, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 31 candidates will contest for the Erode parliamentary constituency for which polling is scheduled for April 19.

Filing of nominations for the Lok Sabha polls began on March 20 and ended on March 28. After scrutiny, the nomination of 37 candidates was accepted and six candidates withdrew their papers on Saturday. Symbols were allotted to the contestants and one symbol to NOTA in the presence of general observer Rajiv Ranjan Meena, police observer Rama Krishna Eswaranghar, expenditure observer Lakshmi Narayana and District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara. The candidates have been asked to adhere to the model code of conduct (MCC) and the guidelines issued by the Election Commission during a meeting held at the Collectorate.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar, Assistant Collector (Training) Vinay Kumar Meena and other election officials were present.

