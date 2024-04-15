Lok Sabha polls | ₹2.96 crore cash and other items released in Erode district

April 15, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials have so far released cash and other items, worth ₹2.96 crore, after valid documents were submitted to the committee in Erode district, as on Monday.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, flying squads and static surveillance teams were formed to ensure its implementation across the district’s eight Assembly constituencies, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar.

Officials said a sum of ₹4,17,71,163 cash transported without valid documents were seized while dress materials, gutkha and liquor bottles, worth ₹1,19,96,306, were also seized, so far. After submission of valid documents, the committee had released ₹2,84,08,063 and items worth ₹12,46,480. The balance ₹1,33,63,100 is under investigation, officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.