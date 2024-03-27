Lok Sabha Polls | 23kg gold of private jeweller seized at Thoppur toll plaza by SST

March 27, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Gold weighing 23 kg was seized by a static surveillance team at Thoppur toll plaza on Tuesday. The gold was reportedly being moved by a private jeweller from a showroom in Salem to Bengaluru, but with no valid documents supporting the claim, the gold was seized. Valued at ₹2.61 crore, the gold was handed over to the treasury.

According to sources, the claimant produced documents that the Commercial Tax Department and the Income Tax Department were verifying. Once the documents are verified, and after the claims add up, as per the procedure, the District Election Officer will pass an order for the release of the seized valuables.

Cash Seized

A total of ₹9,66,926 was seized by various static surveillance teams across Krishnagiri on Wednesday. The seizures included ₹1,36,300 seized in Denkanikottai checkpost; ₹6,26,536 seized in Bagalur among other cash seized.

According to the administration, as of date, total seizures amount to ₹14,24,226.

