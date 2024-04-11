Lok Sabha polls | 230 micro observers to monitor polling in vulnerable polling stations in Erode

April 11, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 230 micro observers will monitor the process in 191 vulnerable polling stations during the polling on April 19 in all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district.

A training programme for micro observers was held at the Collectorate on Wednesday (April 10, 2024) that was chaired by general observer Rajiv Ranjan Meena and District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara.

Of the total 2,222 polling stations in the district, 191 polling stations were identified as vulnerable and 230 micro observers, including 39 reserve have been deployed. The first level randomisation was completed on April 8.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar, Assistant Collector (Training) Vinay Kumar Meena and election officials were present.