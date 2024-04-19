GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | 19 ballot units, control units and VVPATs replaced during polling in Erode constituency

April 19, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of four ballot units, two control units and 13 voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) were replaced during the polls for Erode Parliamentary constituency on Friday.

A total of 3,376 ballot units, 1,688 control units and 1,688 were used at all the 1,688 polling stations in the six Assembly constituencies, Kumarapalayam, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Dharapuram and Kangayam, that come under the constituency. Mock polls began at 5.30 a.m. at all the booths in the presence of booth agents and a total of 18 ballot units, 17 control units and 25 VVPATs were found to be faulty. Hence, the machines were replaced immediately with reserve machines by the zonal teams and polling began at 7 a.m.

However, during polling, four ballot units, two control units and 13 VVPATs developed snags and were replaced immediately. Polling was disrupted for 15 to 30 minutes in these booths and after the machines were replaced with reserve machines, polling continued.

Election officials said the percentage of replacement of ballot units (0.12%), control units (0.12%) and VVPATs (0.77%) was very minimal, as it did not disrupt polling much.

