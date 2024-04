April 05, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ERODE

Of the total 1,688 polling stations spread across six Assembly constituencies in Erode Parliamentary constituency, 172 at 59 locations were identified as vulnerable.

Vulnerable polling stations located in each Assembly constituency were Kumarapalayam – 49, Erode (East) – 14, Erode (West) – 30, Modakkurichi – 22, Dharapuram (SC) – 25 and Kangayam – 32.