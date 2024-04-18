ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | 16,08,521 voters in Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat, 1,744 booths kept ready

April 18, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

At last count, there are going to be 16,08,521 voters in Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency - 7,91,024 men, 8,17,245 women, and 252 others - casting their votes at 1,744 booths.

The highest number of 385 polling booths are in Tiruppur North Assembly segment, followed by Gobichettipalayam (296), Bhavani (289), Perundurai (264), Anthiyur (262) and Tiruppur South (248).

Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South Assembly segments are in Tiruppur district, and Anthiyur, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam and Perundurai in Erode district.

There are 13 candidates in the fray, and inclusive of the NOTA (None Of The Above) options, there will be 14 symbols for the voters to choose from. Officials on Thursday confirmed the readiness of all polling booths for conduct of elections.

After the polling, the Electronic Voting Machines would be brought to the counting centre at LRG Government College for Women in Tiruppur in vehicles fitted with GPS (Global Positioning System) devices under the security of para-military and police personnel.

On Thursday, District Collector T. Christuraj inspected the polling booth at Chinnasamiamman Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School to ascertain the poll-preparedness. Crowds of voters heading to their native villages and towns in Tamil Nadu could be noticed at the Tiruppur Railway Station and the town bus stands.

