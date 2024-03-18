Lok Sabha polls | 15.28 lakh electors in Erode Parliamentary Constituency

March 18, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode Parliamentary Constituency, which comprises six Assembly constituencies, has a total of 15,28,426 voters with 1,688 polling stations at 687 locations.

The constituency comprises three Assembly constituencies in Erode district, two from Tiruppur district and one from Namakkal district.

Erode (East) has 2,30,448 electors (1,11,915 male, 1,18,504 female, 29 third gender), Erode (West) has 2,95,732 electors (1,44,154 male, 1,51,531 female, 47 third gender) and Modakkurichi has 2,27,935 (1,08,841 male, 1,19,081 female, 13 third gender), all in Erode district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other three constituencies are Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district with 2,55,689 electors (1,24,456 male, 1,13,173 female, 60 third gender), Dharapuram (SC) with 2,58,786 electors (1,25,227 male, 1,33,547 female, 12 third gender) and Kangayam with 2,59,652 electors (1,25,705 male, 1,33,927 female, 20 third gender), both in Tiruppur district. Also, there are 184 service voters, comprising 173 male and 11 female, in the constituency.

Likewise, Assembly constituencies of Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam, all in Erode district, come under the Tiruppur Parliamentary Constituency while Bhavanisagar (SC) also in Erode district, comes under the Nilgiris Parliamentary Constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.