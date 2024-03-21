ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | 10,970 polling personnel to be deployed in Erode district on polling day

March 21, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 10,970 polling personnel will be deployed for duty in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district during the Lok Sabha polls. District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said there were 2,222 polling stations in the constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar (SC), of which 255 polling stations had more than 1,200 voters. A total of 2,666 presiding officers, equal number of polling officers 1, 2 and 3 and 306 polling officers IV were randomised and selected through the Election Commission of India (ECI) portal, he said. As many as 20% of the personnel, which is 444, would be kept as reserve.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US