Lok Sabha polls | 10,970 polling personnel to be deployed in Erode district on polling day

March 21, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 10,970 polling personnel will be deployed for duty in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district during the Lok Sabha polls. District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said there were 2,222 polling stations in the constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar (SC), of which 255 polling stations had more than 1,200 voters. A total of 2,666 presiding officers, equal number of polling officers 1, 2 and 3 and 306 polling officers IV were randomised and selected through the Election Commission of India (ECI) portal, he said. As many as 20% of the personnel, which is 444, would be kept as reserve.

Erode

