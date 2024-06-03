GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha polls | 1,000 police personnel to be deployed in the Nilgiris on counting day

Police personnel will be stationed at the counting centre and across the Nilgiris as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order problems

Published - June 03, 2024 03:59 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police seen at the counting center at the Government Polytechnic College in Udhagamandalam on Monday, June 3, 2024

Police seen at the counting center at the Government Polytechnic College in Udhagamandalam on Monday, June 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

More than 1,000 police personnel and home guards will be deployed around the counting center in Udhagamandalam as well as across the entire Nilgiris district to maintain law and order on Tuesday, June 4, when counting of votes polled during the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to take place.

Nilgiris district superintendent of police P. Sundaravadivel, said that the three-tier security arrangements at the counting center, Government Polytechnic College in Udhagamandalam, which include Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Tamil Nadu police personnel will continue till counting ends on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Sundaravadivel said that police personnel will be stationed across the Nilgiris as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order problems.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration stated that counting in the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency will be held over 23 rounds. Votes from the Gudalur assembly segment will be counted over 16 rounds, while voters from Coonoor assembly segment will be counted over 17 rounds. Counting of votes in Udhagamandalam assembly segment will take place over 18 rounds; 22 rounds for Bhavanisagar assembly segment and 23 rounds in Mettupalayam and Avinashi assembly segments.

A total of 350 election officials will be on duty during the counting of votes, while 120 micro-observers will also be present, the press release said.

On Monday, June 3, security around the counting center as well as the roads leading to it, and in Udhagamandalam town was stepped up with police personnel out in full force.

