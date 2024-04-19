Lok Sabha poll | Salem registers 73.55% and Namakkal registers 74.29% turnout

April 19, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Salem

Salem Lok Sabha constituency registered 73.55% and Namakkal registered 74.29% turnout on Friday.

From 7 a.m. people waited in queue and cast their votes in both districts. At Siluvampalayam, former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami cast his vote along with his wife Radha, son Mudhunkumar, and daughter-in-law Divya. Mr. Palaniswami waited in line and cast his vote.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Palaniswami said that every citizen, including first-time voters, youths, and women, should cast their votes without fail.

Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Vidya Rani Veerappan came to cast her vote at a polling booth in Kullamudaiyanur, near Mettur. The Pattali Makkal Katchi booth agents raised objections when she came to the booth with her supporters. Later, police pacified the two sides and after casting her vote, the NTK candidate left the booth with her supporters.

Salem Lok Sabha constituency DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathi cast his vote at a polling booth on Sarada College Road. The AIADMK candidate P. Vignesh cast his vote in Thindamangalam, and PMK candidate N. Annadurai in Sankagiri. Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi cast her vote at the Ayyanthirumaligai polling booth.

Due to a technical glitch in EVMs, voting started 30 minutes late at polling booths at Ayyanthirumaligai, CSI Polytechnic, and in the 15th ward at Karuppur town panchayat.

Namakkal Lok Sabha segment registered 74.29% turnout. Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan cast his vote at a polling booth at Rasipuram. District Collector S. Uma cast her vote at the Krishnapuram polling booth.

Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran came to cast his vote at a polling booth at Kokkarayanpettai at 7 a.m. But due to a technical glitch, polling was delayed for 30 minutes. Later, Mr. Eswaran cast his vote.