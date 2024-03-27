ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Poll I Poll observers appointed for Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat

March 27, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

: The Tiruppur district administration has announced appointment of General Observer, Expenditure Observer and Police Observer to oversee campaign by political parties for the Lok Sabha poll in Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency.

The officials could be contacted over phone or in person by the public for sharing of information pertaining to the six Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency: Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South.

General Observer: Himanshu Gupta (8925525683), camping at Room 1, Government Circuit House, Tiruppur Collectorate Complex, visiting time - 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Police Observer: Ramkrishna Swarnkar (8925525684), Room 2, Government Circuit House, Tiruppur Collectorate Complex, visiting time - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Expenditure Observer: Ashok Kumar (8925525682), Room 3, Government Circuit House, Tiruppur Collectorate Complex, visiting time - 12 noon to 1 p.m.

The public could also convey information round-the-clock to the Election Control Room through the helpline: 1800 425 6989, District Collector and Chief Electoral Officer T. Christuraj said in a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US