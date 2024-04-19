GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha poll | EVM glitches witnessed in several polling booths across Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri constituencies

April 19, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The onset of voting in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts encountered delays on election day, compelling voters to wait before exercising their democratic right.

In Budur Cholapadi, situated under the Ramakondahalli Panchayat, under the Pennagaram Assembly constituency of Dharmapuri district, the voting machine suffered a malfunction, halting the voting process for 45 minutes. To rectify the issue, election officials arranged for a replacement machine, which was installed in the presence of booth officials.

Consequently, polling resumed at 7.45 a.m. However, the unforeseen interruption resulted in extended queues and subsequent delays in casting votes throughout the day.

Similarly, in Krishnagiri, voting was delayed due to malfunction in voting machines at a few polling stations. At Pochampally Panchayat Union Primary School polling station, located under the Bargur Assembly constituency voting was delayed by 45 minutes. Additionally, in Kandikuppam, voting commenced an hour later than planned due to machine repair at one of the polling booths.

Despite the inconvenience caused by the delays, voters demonstrated patience throughout the process. “Such glitches happen and they are unavoidable at times. We will wait and cast our votes,” a first-time voter in Krishnagiri said.

