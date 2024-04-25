Lok Sabha Elections | ‘Fear of defeat creating panic in INDIA bloc’ says BJP State vice-president

April 25, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The fear of defeat is creating panic among opposition parties, said BJP State vice president K.P. Ramalingam on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Mr. Ramalingam said he could discern a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. “I have contested nine general elections. Everywhere, people gave a warm welcome to the BJP. Both the DMK and AIADMK allegedly distributed cash for votes. But we could see that the public are seeking change in Tamil Nadu, especially youngsters and women both in rural and urban areas. This will make BJP register a massive win,” Mr. Ramalingam added.

Claiming that opposition parties are fearing defeat and making unfair accusations against the Prime Minister, Mr. Ramalingam said the INDIA bloc will win only 10 or 15 seats in the first phase of the elections. “Why is Chief Minister M.K. Stalin silent on the Congress party’s claim that the properties of Indians will be distributed? Does DMK accept the Congress party’s election manifesto?”

Alleging that drug culture is rampant in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Ramalingam said that the government has failed to control drugs. The police is allegedly not under the control of the Chief Minister and no major culprits have been arrested.

