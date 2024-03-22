ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections a contest between DMK and anti-Tamils, says T.R.B. Rajaa

March 22, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the State will be a contest between DMK and anti-Tamils, T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, said in Coimbatore on Friday.

Addressing partymen at a meeting to prepare them to work for the victory of DMK candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, Ganapathi Rajkumar, the Minister, who is in-charge of the constituency, described BJP and AIADMK as cohorts in the same puddle. Calling upon the partymen to show the door to the BJP, he said it was creating chaos with a divisive intent to derive political mileage.

Coimbatore awaits a phenomenal push for further industrial growth, which can be made possible only by the DMK, he said.

National Secretary of Congress party Mayura S. Jayakumar and other leaders of INDIA bloc also spoke.

