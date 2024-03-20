ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DMK fields candidate for Coimbatore constituency

March 20, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) unveiled its roster of candidates for 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with Ganapathi B. Rajkumar slated to contest from the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency.

Rajkumar, a former member of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), rose to prominence as Coimbatore Mayor following his victory in the 2014 byelections. However, he switched allegiance to the DMK in 2020.

While the Coimbatore and Tiruppur district administrations braced for the commencement of nominations by candidates on Wednesday, only one nomination was received in Coimbatore, with none reported in Tiruppur. According to the Election Commission of India’s schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the deadline for filing nominees is March 27.

In a related development, the DMK, as part of its manifesto, announced plans to extend the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project service to Tiruppur if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc secures power in the elections.

