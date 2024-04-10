Lok Sabha election is to free India from corruption, says PM Modi

April 10, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The upcoming Lok Sabha election is to free India from corruption and throw dynasty politics out of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

He was addressing a public meeting near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, to seek votes for the BJP candidates K. Annamalai (Coimbatore), L. Murugan (the Nilgiris), A.P. Muruganandam (Tiruppur), and K. Vasantha Rajan (Pollachi).

While referring to a remark made by a DMK leader that this year’s election would send Modi out of Bharat, the Prime Minister said, ‘I want to tell him and his party that this election is to redeem India from corruption, send out dynasty politics, drugs and anti-nationals supported by the DMK.”

Mr. Modi said, “A DMK leader had asked, ‘who is he (referring to Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai)‘? Tamil Nadu will not permit such arrogance. He (Mr. Annamalai) is a young, former IPS officer from a backward community.” Those in family politics will never allow youngsters to come up in politics, he added.

The DMK and the Congress, both being family parties, have only one aim — to speak lies, cheat people and stay in power. Though they said that poverty should be abolished, they never wanted the people to come out of it. When the NDA came to power, the party brought 25 crore people out of poverty. Though the DMK and the India Bloc had been in power for long, they did not provide drinking water, housing or power supply to the poor, Mr. Modi said.

“Our government provided power, houses and free ration to 80 crore people,” he said. Those in dynasty politics will focus on their heirs coming to power. They do not want the poor to come to power. But, the BJP has made a scheduled tribe woman, the President of India, Mr. Modi said.

The INDIA bloc does not believe in India’s capabilities. For instance, during COVID-19, it said India cannot have its own vaccines. But, vaccines were made in India and distributed to other countries too. The INDIA bloc said the pandemic will lead to economic downfall. The NDA government gave ₹2 lakh crore to MSMEs as financial support during the pandemic and the move saved thousands of MSMEs.

When the Congress ruled the country, the Central government’s relationship with the States depended on whether the State was ruled by the Opposition parties or its allies. But, the NDA is working for the development of all the States.

Tamil Nadu is a State with a lot of potential and talent and the textile industry in Coimbatore is very famous. But, the DMK government is ignoring this potential and instead of developing the industries, it is crippling investments, he alleged. The Centre has announced Defence Corridor in Coimbatore. Would the INDIA bloc have thought of such projects?, Mr. Modi asked.

The NDA government has also given Coimbatore two Vande Bharat trains and a multi modal logistics park. There was a terrorist attack near the Sangameshwarar temple in Coimbatore. Instead of dealing with these with a firm hand, the DMK government is protecting them, he alleged.