Lok Sabha election: BJP functionaries attack, abuse woman over query on GST

April 13, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Five BJP workers have been booked by the police in Tiruppur on charges of attacking and abusing a woman who had asked them a query on the Centre’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on sanitary napkins.

A video clip of the altercation between the woman and the cadre, during a campaign for the BJP’s Tiruppur Lok Sabha candidate, A.P. Muruganandam, went viral on social media.

Sangeetha, 37, Tiruppur district organiser of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, who runs a garment retail unit, said in her complaint that she was attacked and insulted verbally for posing the question to the BJP partymen. As she was recording the altercation with her mobile phone, the BJP workers had attempted to snatch it, and, in the process, pushed her and used inappropriate words, she said in the complaint.

She has named one Chinnasamy of BJP and other partymen as the accused in her complaint lodged with the 15 Velampalayam police station.

The BJP partymen also lodged a complaint against Sangeetha at the police station.

Later in the day, DMK MLA K. Selvaraj, and Tiruppur City Corporation Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar called on Sangeetha, and urged the police to act on the complaint. Later in the day, the accused were booked under IPC sections 294 (b) (use of obscene words in a public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), read with 4 of TNPHW Act, 2002 (committing or participating or abetting harassment of woman in any place).

