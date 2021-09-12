Coimbatore

Lok adalats held in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

A total of 1,339 cases and a sum of ₹7.78 crore were settled in the Lok Adalat held at the Combined Court Complex in Coimbatore on Saturday. The adalat was held under the supervision of Principal District Judge and the Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) R. Sakthivel and DLSA secretary (in-charge) first additional subordinate judge K. Krishnapriya.

Various cases related to petty crimes, cheque fraud, motor vehicle accidents, civil disputes, land acquisition cases, labour disputes and pre-litigation were heard at the adalat. A total of 14 judicial officers took part in the adalat wherein COVID-19 safety measures were followed.

The adalat in Tiruppur district was held under the supervision of Principal District Judge and the chairman of DLSA Swarnam J. Natarajan, Family Court Judge V.P. Sugandhi, presiding officer of Exclusive Motor Accident Claims Tribunal G. Nagarajan, Chief Judicial Magistrate V. Pugazhenthi and secretary of DLSA/Additional Sub-Judge V. Breznev.

As many as 15 judicial officers took part in the adalat in which 1,403 cases were heard. A total of 815 cases and a sum of Rs 36.7 were settled, said statement issued by DLSA, Tiruppur.


