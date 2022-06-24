Lok Adalat in Tiruppur tomorrow

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has planned to conduct National Lok Adalat at the Combined Court buildings in Headquarters, Tiruppur, and courts at Avinashi, Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Palladam and Udumapet taluks on June 26.

According to a release, DLSA said petty crimes, cheque fraud, motor vehicle accident cases, civil disputes, land acquisition cases, labour disputes and pre litigation will be considered at the adalat.