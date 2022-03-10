Lok Adalat in Krishnagiri on March 12

The National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held in all the courts here in the district on March 12.

According to a release from the District Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat will hear all long-pending litigations where litigants are seeking amicable resolution. Barring divorce cases, other cases of matrimonial dispute, civic cases, motor vehicle cases, cheque fraud cases, labour cases, and banking litigation, among others will be take up for resolution through the Lok Adalat.

The court fee paid earlier shall be refunded upon resolution through Lok Adalat. Arbitration through Lok Adalat cannot be brought to appeal in a higher court. Litigants are urged to approach for resolution through Lok Adalat that is scheduled in all courts.