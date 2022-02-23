Coimbatore

Lok Adalat in Coimbatore on March 12

A Lok Adalat will be held at the combined court complex in Coimbatore, and courts in Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Valparai and Sulur on March 12. A release issued by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said that petty crimes, cheque fraud, motor vehicle accident cases, civil disputes, land acquisition cases, labour disputes and pre-litigation will be considered at the adalat. DLSA will arrange special sittings at its office in the combined court complex in Coimbatore for the settlement of such cases from March 1 to 11. Public have been requested to make use of the opportunity.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2022 6:54:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/lok-adalat-in-coimbatore-on-march-12/article65077371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY