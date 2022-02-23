Lok Adalat in Coimbatore on March 12
A Lok Adalat will be held at the combined court complex in Coimbatore, and courts in Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Valparai and Sulur on March 12. A release issued by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said that petty crimes, cheque fraud, motor vehicle accident cases, civil disputes, land acquisition cases, labour disputes and pre-litigation will be considered at the adalat. DLSA will arrange special sittings at its office in the combined court complex in Coimbatore for the settlement of such cases from March 1 to 11. Public have been requested to make use of the opportunity.
