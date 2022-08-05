Coimbatore

Lok Adalat in Coimbatore on August 13

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 05, 2022 18:21 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:21 IST

A Lok Adalat will be held at the combined court complex in Coimbatore, and in courts at Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Valparai, Madukkarai and Sulur on August 13.

A release issued by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said petty crimes, cheque fraud, motor vehicle accident cases, civil disputes, land acquisition cases, labour disputes and pre-litigation would be considered at the adalat. DLSA would arrange special sittings at its office in Coimbatore for the settlement of such cases from August 8 to 12. The public have been requested to make use of the opportunity.

