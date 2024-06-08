ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Adalat held in Salem

Published - June 08, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The National Lok Adalat was held in Salem district on Saturday.

S. Sumathi, Principal District Judge (PDJ), launched the National Lok Adalat at the Salem district court. Similarly, the adalat was held at Sankagiri, Attur, Mettur, Edappadi, Omalur, Vazhapadi, and Yercaud Taluk courts. During the adalat, ₹34.10 lakh was provided to two families at the Salem District Court.

Babu (47), a lorry driver residing in Membala Nagar near Pallapatti, was killed in a road accident at Chitradurga in 2021 while on his way to Bengaluru. This case was taken in the Lok Adalat and after negotiation, the insurance company accepted to provide ₹20 lakhs to Babu’s wife and four children. 

Likewise, Periyasamy (55), a resident of Ammapet, died after he was hit by a car while on a walk in November 2023. This case was also taken to the Lok Adalat on Saturday and the insurance company accepted to pay ₹14.10 lakh to the deceased Periyasamy’s family. The PDJ Sumathi handed over the cheque to the deceased family members.

