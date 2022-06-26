Lok Adalat held in Coimbatore, Tiruppur
A total of 4,085 cases and a sum of ₹23.47 crore were settled in the Lok Adalat held at the Combined Court Complex and other courts in Coimbatore on Sunday.
The Adalat was held under the supervision of K. Rajasekar, Principal District Judge and chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Coimbatore, and M. Nambirajan, First Additional Subordinate Judge and DLSA Secretary (in-charge).
Various cases related to petty crimes, cheque fraud, motor vehicle accidents, civil disputes, land acquisition cases, labour disputes and pre-litigation were heard.
A total of 2,679 cases and a sum of ₹32.27 crore were settled in the Adalat in Tiruppur district on Sunday. This included 305 cases of motor vehicle accidents and 231 civil cases.
A release said the Adalat was held under the supervision of Principal District Judge and Chairman of DLSA Swarnam J. Natarajan, Chairman of Permanent Lok Adalat and Family Court Judge V.P. Sugandhi, Presiding Officer of Exclusive Motor Accident Claims Tribunal P. Srikumar, Fast Track Mahila Court Judge S. Nagarajan, Chief Judicial Magistrate V. Pugazhenthi, DLSA secretary M. Mekala Mythili and other judicial officers.
