Loco pilot stops train upon noticing man lying on track near Coimbatore

A man, who was lying on a railway track near Coimbatore, was rescued without any injuries on Monday after the loco pilot of a Mettupalayam-bound train stopped it to avert an accident.

Sources in the Government Railway Police said on Tuesday that the man was lying on the track allegedly in an inebriated state near Thudiyalur on Monday evening. The loco pilot of Train No. 06010 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam MEMU train saw the man from a distance and immediately applied the brakes. A few coaches passed over the man, who was lying in between the rails, before the train came to a complete halt.

The man was moved out of the tracks by passengers and he walked away from the spot, the sources said. No case was registered, according to the police sources. A video of the incident recorded by a passenger was widely circulated on social media platforms on Tuesday.

K.P. Rahman, a lawyer from Mettupalayam who was one of the passengers, said that he boarded the MEMU train in Coimbatore around 5.55 p.m. on Monday and that the train came to a halt around 6.10 p.m. near Thudiyalur. “As this is a special train, there is no stoppage at Thudiyalur railway station. So, I knew something had gone wrong when the train stopped,” he said. The man, believed to be around 30 years of age, was found without even a single injury after being rescued by passengers, Mr. Rahman claimed.

The Government Railway Police has been conducting awareness programmes to ensure that the public stayed away from railway tracks, the police sources added.