Lockdown violators will be quarantined: Collector

With total lockdown to be observed on Sunday, Collector C. Kathiravan warned that people venturing out will be quarantined and their vehicles will be seized besides registering of case under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
In a press release, he said that that lockdown will commence at 12 a.m. on July 5 and will be followed for 24 hours during which all the shops, establishments, meat shops, Tasmac outlets, will be closed across the district. “Only hospitals, pharmacies, milk booths, Amma canteens will be opened and only ambulances are allowed to ply during the lockdown”, he said.
People, including morning and evening walkers, should not venture out of their houses. “If violations found, cases will be registered and vehicles will be seized”, he warned and said that they will be quarantined and swab samples will be lifted.
