Lockdown violators arrested

Five persons were arrested in Coimbatore city limits for violating prohibitory order on Sunday, the first day of the four-day complete lockdown announced by the State Government. The police seized three vehicles from them.

Meanwhile, in Coimbatore rural limits where the complete lockdown is not applicable, police have registered 370 cases, arrested 426 persons and seized 357 vehicles.

Police said that incidents of persons entering city limits from rural areas was nil after the four-day-long complete lockdown came in to effect in areas within Coimbatore Corporation from Sunday. Coimbatore city police will continue extra vigil in Corporation limits till Wednesday.

Erode Staff Reporter adds

The district police on Sunday registered 507 cases against motorists and seized 400 vehicles for violating Section 144 in the district.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that cases were registered against motorists for plying on the road without valid reasons, defying the order. He said that 350 two-wheelers, 45 cars and eight three-wheelers were impounded by the police across the district.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

Salem City police have registered 106 cases and seized 66 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders. Salem district police registered 136 cases against 164 persons and seized 86 vehicles.

In Namakkal, police have registered 178 cases against 178 persons and seized over 60 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders.