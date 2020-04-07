Lockdown | Vegetables, groceries being sold in packs at Uzhavar Sandhai

To prevent overcrowding by people at Uzhavar Sandhai and also to make purchases easy, vegetables and groceries are solid in packs here on Monday.

After Section 144 was clamped in the district, Uzhavar Sandhais functioning at Sampath Nagar and Periyar Nagar were shifted to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School premises at Panneerselvam Park where adequate space is available both for the traders and people to ensure personal distancing.

Farmers said that 30 packs were sold on Sunday while it dropped a little on Monday and added that people prefer packs as it has the essentials. From Sunday, Navarathina Collective Farm Producer Company Limited is selling the pack of vegetables for ₹150 that has 12 types of essential vegetables including tomato, onions, lemon, green chillies and curry leaves.

Likewise, Erode Precision Farm Producer Company Limited is selling groceries in two packs, one pack costs ₹550 while the other ₹1,000. They said that though sale of packs was less, they expect sales to be good in the coming days as visitors to the market are informed of the availability of the packs.

Officials at the Department of Agricultural Marketing said that only one-third of the farmers are bringing their produce to the market everyday due to the absence of public transportation. They added that price of vegetables remain normal and asked people not to go for panic purchases.

Since vegetable are an essential item, market remains open during lockdowns, they added.