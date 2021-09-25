Lockdown restrictions eased further in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

25 September 2021 00:31 IST

Commercial establishments to function on Sunday; vaccination coverage cited as a reason

The district administration has allowed owners of commercial establishments to open for business on Sundays by easing the additional restrictions it had imposed a couple of weeks ago.

A release from District Collector G.S. Sameeran said the administration was easing the Coimbatore-specific Sunday restrictions it had imposed following increase in COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

Sources said the easing of restrictions meant that restaurants, eateries and bakeries could start welcoming walk-in customers, malls, cinemas, places of recreation and gyms could be kept open and all those establishments that were asked to shut shop on Sundays could resume business.

Mr. Sameeran said following the two mega vaccination camps on September 12 and 19, the administration had covered over 80% of the eligible population with at least one dose of vaccination. The number worked out to 24.5 lakh.

In the release, the Collector said employees in malls, cinemas, liquor shops, markets, textile shops, jewellery shops and other establishments should have had at least the first vaccine and managements, employers should ensure the same. They should also ensure that they allowed customers who had at least taken the first dose of vaccine and create awareness.

Wedding hall owners and space providers should pass on details of events that they host to the local revenue officials at least a week prior to the date of the events and ensure that all COVID-19 safety guidelines were being observed at such events.

The release said the administration was closely monitoring all check posts at the inter-State border with Kerala to ensure that all visitors to the State had RT-PCR test results that were not older than 72 hours at the time of entry, and this applied to those who had completed two doses of vaccines.

While not allowing day scholar students from Kerala to the district, the administration said those who had arrived from Kerala to stay in hostels in the district should quarantine themselves for 10 days after arrival. And, if the students showed symptoms or had tested positive, the hostel management, college or school should inform the nearest primary health centre.

As for markets, the release said markets could function but with only 50% traders or sellers and the Pollachi cattle market was open only for those from within the State.