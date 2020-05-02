Lockdown restriction to continue in Coimbatore

The existing lockdown restriction as far as personal distancing norm and public movement alone would continue and vigilance in the district’s borders has been strengthened, said a release quoting Collector K. Rajamani.

The release followed all-department meeting the Collector held earlier on Saturday.

Shops selling essential goods would be allowed to function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The district administration had intensified vehicle checks on district borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Just as the administration had imposed severe restrictions at the 14 places that were entry points to the district from Kerala, the administration had imposed such restrictions on 11 district borders.

All persons entering the district would have their wrists stamped and their movements tracked. Health Department personnel would be posted alongside police personnel at the 11 district entry points.

All persons entering the district would have to remain in home quarantine for 14 days and those showing fever symptoms would be allowed to enter only after they underwent test for COVID-19 and showed negative.

Those, who violated the order and entered the district without approval, would be booked under various provisions, warned the release quoting Mr. Rajamani.