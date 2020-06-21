Lockdown pushes relocated tribal families back to their settlement

Fourteen tribal families who left Kembanur tribal settlement many years ago in search of jobs and schools for their children have returned to their native to take up farming.

Located 12 km from the Athani - Sathyamangalam Road, the settlement inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve comes under Kongarpalayam Panchayat in Gobichettipalayam taluk.

Ten years ago, over 50 families from the settlement moved to Kembanur Colony, which is located outside the forest area at Vinoba Nagar. However, M. Srirangan (71), his wife Lakshmi (62) and her mother Madhammal, aged over 91, continue to live in the settlement. They belong to the Urali community and speak the Urali language and call their hamlet “Kambanur”.

Lockdown

“We were earlier engaged in sugarcane harvesting in Sathyamangalam areas, while our children were studying in a school at Vinoba Nagar. Since there was no work for the last three months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, we returned to our settlement,” said Vellaiyan (52), who built a hut last week. Many years ago, the Forest Department had provided 18 acres of land to the families to raise crops, but they cannot claim ownership over the land.

Since many were residing outside the settlement, no farm activities took place in the last 10 years, said Maran (60) who along with others ploughed the land and prepared it for ragi cultivation.

“Wild animals, especially elephant, bear and pig stray into our land and we need to dug trenches to protect our crop,” said Mr. Srirangan.

Most of the families said that they had no income and hence returned to their native to take up farming.

“This place is our home for many generations. A school for our children and protection for our crops will ensure return of more families to the hamlet,” he said.