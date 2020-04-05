Lockdown | People who returned from Kerala served food at Erode

As many as 15 persons, including four children, who were returning from Kerala and proceeding towards their native village in Villupuram district were served food by the district police here on Saturday.

Three men, six women and four children from Vadamalai and Tirukkoyilur areas were working at Mallapuram in Kerala for the past few months in farmlands. After the nationwide lockdown was announced, they felt difficulty in getting food items and their employer asked them to return to their native. They reached Palakkad on foot on Friday and boarded a vehicle that dropped them at Arachalur in the district.

On Saturday afternoon, they reached Erode city on foot by covering 23 km and policemen intercepted them and held inquiries.

They narrated their tale and Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan ordered food to be served to them immediately. They were also given masks, gloves and biscuit packets and a medical examination is to be done after which they would be sent to their native villages.