Lockdown not necessary for Coimbatore dist., says Collector

Coimbatore district does not need a lockdown as of now, as the recent COVID-19 cases had contracted the infection outside the district, said Collector K. Rajamani on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating 20 autorickshaws deployed to create awareness on COVID-19 precautionary measures across the district, Mr. Rajamani said that nearly 17,000 persons, who came from outside the district, have been placed under 14-day house quarantine and strict action would be taken against those who venture outside while being house quarantined. Checkposts at the State and district borders are being closely monitored and nearly 2,000 swab samples are tested for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district a day, he said.

According to a press release, the fine amount imposed by the police on those who do not wear masks touched ₹ 11 lakh, which included ₹ 8.5 lakh in Coimbatore City Police limits. A total of 16 commercial establishments were sealed for violating physical distancing norms and 11 persons who violated the house quarantine were booked by the police in the district. Police have formed 20 flying squads to monitor adherence to personal distancing in public areas, the release said. An initiative of the Transport Department, the 20 autorickshaws would announce the precautions issued by the government to both rural and urban areas through public address system. These vehicles are distributed within the limits of Regional Transport Offices – Central, North, South, West, Mettupalayam and Pollachi.

The Department will pay the fare per day to all the 20 drivers.