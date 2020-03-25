Lockdown near total in Erode district on Day 1

All the arterial roads in the city wore a deserted look on Wednesday as vehicles kept off the roads while establishments downed shutters on the first day after Section 144 was clamped.

Except hospitals, pharmacies, uzhavar sandhai, Aavin outlets and fish market, all shops, including tea shops and bakeries, hotels, commercial establishments, Tasmac shops, departmental stores and provisional stores downed their shutters.

Minimum strength

The Central and State government organisations that provide essential services functioned with minimum staff strength.

Conservancy workers carried out their routine activities. In the absence of public transportation, the roads were deserted. A few, who were seen plying vehicles, were stopped by police personnel and questioned on the necessity of their travel.

While Nethaji Vegetable Daily Market functioned from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., farmers were allowed into the uzhavar sandhai at Sampath Nagar only after verifying their identity card.

“Normally 120 farmers bring their produce, but today only 55 were here,” said an official at the market.

Rural areas

In rural areas, provisional stores remained open.

A hotelier in Solar said that though they were allowed to sell food items in parcels, they closed down their operations as no customers would turn up due to the shutdown.

Petrol bunks saw very less number of motorists coming for refuelling throughout the day.

Around 1,700 police personnel were posted across the district for patrolling.